Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.09 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.17, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

