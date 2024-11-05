Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,460 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,891,000 after buying an additional 308,493 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,229,000 after acquiring an additional 213,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after acquiring an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,193.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $414.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $477.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $404.74 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.38.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

