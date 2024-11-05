Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,975 shares of company stock worth $9,386,158. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.