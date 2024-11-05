Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.80 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 122.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 135,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 35,792 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $907,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 170,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $603,582.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,112.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,200 shares of company stock worth $6,269,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

