Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.