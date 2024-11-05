Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,658 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 851,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,951,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,892,000 after buying an additional 503,858 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,891,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,197,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 351,273 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

