Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2024

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,498,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,902,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,103,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,373,000 after buying an additional 178,870 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Waste Connections by 8.3% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,516,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,926,000 after acquiring an additional 193,787 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,189,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,690,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,510,000 after acquiring an additional 71,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at $778,428.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $177.64 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $129.31 and a one year high of $187.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.14 and a 200 day moving average of $175.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Connections's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

About Waste Connections



Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

