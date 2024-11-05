Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 45,076 Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 389.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,076 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $791,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 216.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,629,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after buying an additional 1,115,129 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 88,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

