Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 350,603 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

