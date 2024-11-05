Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $275.78 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $205.22 and a 1-year high of $283.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

