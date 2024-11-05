Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,384 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,881,000 after purchasing an additional 568,672 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,367.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 361,923 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,810,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,585,000 after buying an additional 308,835 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,306,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,504,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

