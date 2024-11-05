Stephens Inc. AR Sells 240 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMAR. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BMAR opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.