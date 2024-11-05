Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,670 Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $950,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,301,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 243,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $281,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BWG opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

