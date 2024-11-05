Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,913 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
