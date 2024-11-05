Stephens Inc. AR Sells 300 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7,073.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 482,524 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 405,129 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,073,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,672,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0199 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

