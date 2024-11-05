Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,777 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLN. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

