Stephens Inc. AR Takes $1.12 Million Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 83,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.13% of MidCap Financial Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,156,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 17.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,514,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 226,313 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58,188 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 306,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 42,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MFIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

