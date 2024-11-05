Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.14 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.42 ($0.17). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 103,599 shares trading hands.

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.65 million, a P/E ratio of 665.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.14.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

