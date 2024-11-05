Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $106.10.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SF. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

