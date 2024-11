Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.44). Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 1,230,571 shares changing hands.

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £215.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59.

About Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L)

Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

