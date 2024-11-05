StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of RMCF opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.15.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned about 0.64% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
