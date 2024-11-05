StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum raised Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
