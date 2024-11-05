StockNews.com Upgrades Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

PPSI stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.65. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.30.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

