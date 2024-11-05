Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,990.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,629,000 after purchasing an additional 915,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,730.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 101,552 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $77.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

