Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) SVP Eve M. Mcfadden Sells 4,036 Shares

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sysco Stock Up 0.5 %

Sysco stock opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

