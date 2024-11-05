The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.75 and traded as high as $12.71. The China Fund shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 12,192 shares traded.

The China Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The China Fund during the second quarter valued at $390,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 45.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in The China Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,030,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

