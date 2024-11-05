The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $82.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.54. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

