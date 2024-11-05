The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.75. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $39.98 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson sold 20,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $2,005,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,673.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,829 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $60,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

