The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) COO William J. Krueger Sells 2,000 Shares

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,408.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GBX opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $63.45.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

