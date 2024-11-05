The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in New York Times by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 143,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth $2,293,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in New York Times by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,546.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,546.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,786.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

New York Times Trading Down 7.7 %

NYT stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $57.08.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

