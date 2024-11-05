The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer John King Sells 4,554 Shares

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John King sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.80, for a total value of C$240,451.20.

Shares of NWC opened at C$53.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The North West Company Inc. has a 52-week low of C$34.77 and a 52-week high of C$53.64.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$646.49 million during the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. North West’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

