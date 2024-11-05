Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWM. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

TWM opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$1.08.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$461.30 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0199855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

