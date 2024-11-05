Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:TPMN) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:TPMNFree Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.19% of Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF Price Performance

Shares of TPMN opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (TPMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund seeks to provide high current income by holding dividend-producing equities screened for biblically responsible investing (BRI) criteria. The actively managed fund utilizes a market neutral strategy on its equity portfolio by holding long and short positions in broad equity index futures.

