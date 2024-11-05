Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

TRN stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $798.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on Trinity Industries

About Trinity Industries

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.