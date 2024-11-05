UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATH stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

