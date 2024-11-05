Unique Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,011,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $608,619,000 after buying an additional 323,570 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $976,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,396,270 shares of company stock worth $279,825,927. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $144.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

