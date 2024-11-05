United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.4% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Glj Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.86.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

