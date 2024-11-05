United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Michael Benkowitz Sells 14,700 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total transaction of $5,504,562.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,983.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $376.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.82. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $379.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UTHR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

