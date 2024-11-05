Unity Software (U) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Unity Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of U opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

