Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $208.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $283.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

In other news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

