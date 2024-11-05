US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.32% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.