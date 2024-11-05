US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,663 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of KT worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KT by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

KT Price Performance

NYSE:KT opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

