US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Capital International Investors bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $142,511,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $109,122,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,982 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,009,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,448,000 after purchasing an additional 721,608 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CG

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,122,509.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,441,022 shares in the company, valued at $337,134,418.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,754,194 shares of company stock worth $6,809,705 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.