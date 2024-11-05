US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 66,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,396,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,573,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $828.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,051.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1,040.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $783.57 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,097.25.

View Our Latest Report on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.