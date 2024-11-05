US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE KMI opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

