US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 330.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.