US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.17 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

