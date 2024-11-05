US Bancorp DE Has $3.69 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,835 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

