US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 462,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 256,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Council LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 186,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

