US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $613,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $270.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $225.38 and a one year high of $289.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.32. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.